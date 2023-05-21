Development, peace DPAP's agenda: Azad

PTI

Jammu, May 20

Peace, unity and development are the only agenda of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said as he started a three-day tour of Doda district on Saturday.

“Chenab valley is my main focus and we will ensure it is developed and connected properly with the rest of the country,” Azad said, interacting with party workers and members of various delegations. He reiterated the demand for early Assembly elections and restoration of J&K’s statehood.