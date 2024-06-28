Development works reviewed at Zanskar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 27

The Secretary, Rural Development Department, Transport and IT, Ladakh, Amit Sharma toured Zanskar subdivision to take stock of various development works in the area.

During the first day of his visit to Zanskar, Sharma, who is also the arbitrator for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) acquisition cases for the UT, assessed various cases of road compensation related to the expansion of Kargil-Zanskar National Highway, during a meeting held at Padum.

Sharma also directed the NHIDCL to set up the arbitrator office at UT Headquarters in Leh at the earliest. He further directed the officers concerned to clear genuine cases of arbitration in Kargil and Leh at the earliest.

Highlighting the importance of five Buddhist heritage sites, Sharma directed the SDM to do the needful and submit requisite report on the matter so that the rare and culturally rich sites could be taken over for preservation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the category of ‘protected sites’.

Sharma also stressed upon the usage of more public transport buses across Zanskar. He said four electric buses with four electric charge points in different spots would be installed at Zanskar soon.

During the meeting, the secretary also took stock of the grievances of the Rural Development Department in Zanskar. He was informed about the need of cleanliness workers and expansion of labour strength for the collection of legacy waste.

Later, Sharma visited the Sheela waterfall, 10 km away from Padum, and a natural lake site. He told the Zanskar SDM to harness the virgin tourism potential of the subdivision, which now has direct connectivity with Leh and Manali district of Himachal Pradesh.

