Devender case: NIA impounds 3 cars used for terror acts in Kashmir Valley

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has impounded three vehicles in case relating to the recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from Devender Singh, former Deputy SP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in January 2020.

The NIA, in an official statement, said the case was registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 11, 2020, and was re-registered by the agency on January 17, 2020.

A Hyundai i20 car, Maruti 800 car and a Hyundai i20 Sportz car were used by the accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in the Kashmir valley, the NIA said.

The anti-terror federal probe agency impounded these vehicles on February 15 under Section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA said the case pertained to the arrest of four accused persons, including two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who were travelling out of J&K in a car in order to commit terror acts.

Based on the information, it said, the car was intercepted at the Al-Stop naka on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, near the Mir Bazaar police post in Kulgam district on January 11, 2020. During search, an AK-47 rifle, three pistols, hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized, it said.

“Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son, an accused, Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani were used for terror activities in the Valley,” the NIA said in the statement.