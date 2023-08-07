Devika project almost complete: Minister

Jammu, August 6
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that North India’s first river rejuvenation project ‘Devika’ had almost been completed.
Built at the cost of over Rs 190 crore on the lines of Namami Ganga, the project was launched by PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu in 2019.
The minister said this while reviewing the liquid waste management project undertaken separately to protect the sanctity of the holy Devika river in Udhampur.
During the review meeting in Udhampur, Jitendra Singh said, “Considered as the sister of sacred river Ganga, Devika has a great religious significance which is why the liquid waste management project with the network of pipes and manholes connecting all the households under the Devika rejuvenation project is being constructed by (Urban Environmental Engineering Department) UEED to protect its sanctity.”
Out of the 190 crore allocated for the project, the sharing of allocation is in the ratio of 90:10 by the Centre and the Union Territory respectively. The minister also informed that besides a liquid waste management project, a solid waste management project would also be constructed under Devika rejuvenation project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...