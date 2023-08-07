Devika project almost complete: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 6

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that North India’s first river rejuvenation project ‘Devika’ had almost been completed.

Built at the cost of over Rs 190 crore on the lines of Namami Ganga, the project was launched by PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu in 2019.

The minister said this while reviewing the liquid waste management project undertaken separately to protect the sanctity of the holy Devika river in Udhampur.

During the review meeting in Udhampur, Jitendra Singh said, “Considered as the sister of sacred river Ganga, Devika has a great religious significance which is why the liquid waste management project with the network of pipes and manholes connecting all the households under the Devika rejuvenation project is being constructed by (Urban Environmental Engineering Department) UEED to protect its sanctity.”

Out of the 190 crore allocated for the project, the sharing of allocation is in the ratio of 90:10 by the Centre and the Union Territory respectively. The minister also informed that besides a liquid waste management project, a solid waste management project would also be constructed under Devika rejuvenation project.

