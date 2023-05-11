DGP briefs Home Secy on security measures

Srinagar, May 10

Ahead of the G20 working group meeting in Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday visited the Police Headquarters here and chaired a meeting of senior officers. Bhalla was accompanied by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka.

DGP Dilbag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary RK Goyal, Special DG CID R R Swain, Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Headquarters PHQ) MK Sinha, IGP (Traffic) Vikramjeet Singh and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bhiduri among others.

The DGP and other officers briefed the Union Home Secretary regarding the working of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and measures taken for maintaining peace in the Union Territory, officials said.

Bhalla’s visit to the police headquarters comes a day after he chaired a security review meeting at the SKICC. Besides reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming G20 working group meeting scheduled from May 22 to 24, he also reviewed the overall security situation in J&K in the wake of Rajouri and Poonch attacks. — PTI

Preparedness

