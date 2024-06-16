DGP: Recent terror attacks desperate attempts by Pak handlers to keep their shops running

PTI

Jammu, June 15

The recent terror incidents were a desperate attempt by Pakistan-based handlers to keep their shops running after the massive setback to the terror infrastructure in Kashmir, J&K DGP RR Swain said on Saturday, asserting that the enemy forces would be defeated.

He requested people not to raise “false flags” and cross-check information about the movement of terrorists before sharing it with the security agencies so that “we are where we ought to be”.

The terrorists struck at four places, including a pilgrim bus in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts from June 9 to 12, killing nine persons and a CRPF jawan and leaving scores of others injured. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in one of the encounters in Kathua.

“When you are talking about a threat or challenge, you see how serious or big it is. The challenge is coming from across the border and they (the terror handlers) have taken a decision that they will keep the pot boiling,” Swain said.

He added: “They have noticed that the days of terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir) are numbered, given the major setback inflicted on the terror infrastructure in Kashmir. How can those, whose bread and better runs on this, give up so easily?”

The contractors (handlers) were sitting across the border and to keep their shops running, they were sending foreign mercenaries here, the police chief said.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where the two suspected Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in an over 15-hour long operation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Accompanied by Jammu ADGP Anand Jain, Swain interacted with the police personnel deployed in the village for an ongoing search operation. The DGP also visited Hiranagar police station and addressed the policemen, lauding their role in the recent gunfight.

“As we see, they (terrorists) are not in huge numbers. They are like rats but they exist. They have guns and they are using these on innocent people,” he said, assuring the people that all of them would be eliminated.

