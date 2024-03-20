DGP reviews security in Ramban

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, March 19

Director General of Police RR Swain on Tuesday reviewed the security of the newly commissioned railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch along the country’s most ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was dedicated to the people by the PM in Jammu on February 20.

The DGP reached Banihal railway station this afternoon and later conducted an inspection of the newly completed railway track before chairing a review meeting with senior railway and police officers at railway station Sangaldan, officials said.

He was accompanied by Ramban’s Deputy Commissioner, Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police, Ramban’s Senior Superintendent of Police, SSP (highway traffic) besides others.

