DGP reviews security in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, March 19
Director General of Police RR Swain on Tuesday reviewed the security of the newly commissioned railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.
The 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch along the country’s most ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was dedicated to the people by the PM in Jammu on February 20.
The DGP reached Banihal railway station this afternoon and later conducted an inspection of the newly completed railway track before chairing a review meeting with senior railway and police officers at railway station Sangaldan, officials said.
He was accompanied by Ramban’s Deputy Commissioner, Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police, Ramban’s Senior Superintendent of Police, SSP (highway traffic) besides others.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...