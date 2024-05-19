DGP RR Swain visits Sharda Temple near LoC in Teetwal

ANI

Kupwara, May 18

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police RR Swain on Friday visited Sharda Temple at the Line of Control in Teetwal. This was the first visit of the present DGP to the LoC.

Teetwal is a small border village in Jammu and Kashmir. It is situated on the banks of the Kishanganga river in Kupwara district, 82 km from the district headquarters of Kupwara and close to the Line of Control with Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.

The DGP was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena and other police officials, as per a Save Sharda committee Kashmir press statement.

The DGP was received at the temple by committee members Ajaz Khan and S Joginder Singh. He was greeted with a Sharda shawl and presented with a copy of a book on Sharda authored by Ravinder Pandita on the occasion, as per the release.

Earlier in 2022, former Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had also visited Sharda Temple when it was under construction.

Sharada Peeth is considered one of the three holiest pilgrimage sites for Kashmiri Pandits, alongside the Martand Sun Temple and the Amarnath Temple. This is one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here.

On March 22, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated the Sharda Devi temple at Kupwara.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India’s cultural, religious and educational heritage, like the Kartarpur Corridor.

