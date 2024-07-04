DGP: Security situation fully under control in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 3

Against the backdrop of recent terror attacks and encounters in Jammu region, Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Wednesday said that foreign terrorists have been able to infiltrate into J&K and the security and intelligence agencies are aware of it.

Addressing a media briefing in Jammu, the DGP said that questions are often raised as to whether the situation in J&K is critical or not as many acts of terrorism have taken place in recent times.

“Questions are also raised on severity of security situation and that there is lack of flow of information among the common people. I find it adequate that there is a security situation and there could be argument on its degree. Some may say that the situation is not critical and some others will say it is serious,” he said.

“The truth is that the security forces have an upper hand and control on the situation. We have the power to maintain order,” the DGP said.

Talking about the local recruitment in J&K, DGP said that while it was under control, foreign terrorists have managed to infiltrate. “All security forces have agreed to it and we are not shying away from admitting this,” he said. He, however, said that the situation in J&K is better than what was five years ago which is evident from the overall rhythm of life.

“We have a porous border which have nullahs, riverine and other terrain related challenges. Enemy is finding newer and newer mechanisms to push in terrorists,” he said.

Talking about the over ground workers, the DGP said there is also a challenge from individuals who are supporting these ultras. “Some people are doing this because of money and other reasons. These challenges are being dealt with,” he said.

He said that the challenge of gun is being faced in a coordinated manner by different security agencies. “As far as the supporters (of terrorism) within, they too are being dealt with the law as we have very professional agencies like NIA, SIA and police teams who investigate into the crimes of supporters and abettors,” he said.

The DGP said the recent participation of people in the elections is also a proof that the situation has changed as a large number of people took part in the democratic process.

