Dhangri attack case: NIA raids multiple locations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 30

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places in Poonch district as part of the investigation into the civilian killings at Dhangri village of Rajouri. On January 1 and 2, seven civilians were killed and several injured in an attack in Dhangri village. Officials said multiple teams of the NIA, assisted by the local police, raided four different places in Poonch district this morning.

Two persons from Gursai village of neighbouring Poonch district have already been booked by the NIA for harbouring the attackers.

The crackdown involved simultaneous raids at five locations in Gursai village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district. NIA teams meticulously scoured these sites, which were confirmed to be the residential abodes of individuals operating as overground workers (OGWs) closely connected with the LeT, the NIA spokesperson said.

Several digital devices and documents, believed to be containing substantial incriminating data and content, were confiscated. These materials are now undergoing a thorough examination. Two individuals, Nisar Ahmed, also known as Haji Nisar, and Mushtaq Hussain, were taken into custody by the NIA on August 31. They are currently incarcerated in the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The revelations provided by these detainees, coupled with intelligence gathered by the NIA, served as a catalyst for today’s high-profile raids, the spokesperson said.

The NIA’s investigations, spokesperson said, have exposed that both arrested suspects played a significant role in harboring the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack. They allegedly offered logistics support to these terrorists for over two months and provided shelter in a concealed hideout that they had constructed. According to the ongoing investigations, the duo operated under the directions of LeT handlers based in Pakistan, namely Saifullah, who goes by the alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, and Mohd Qasim.

#Kashmir #National Investigation Agency NIA #Poonch #Rajouri #Srinagar