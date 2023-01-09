Rajouri: Dhangri toll 7, NIA probe demanded

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Another victim of the terror attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri district, who was under treatment since January 1, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, taking the toll to seven. He was recently airlifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

The deceased, Prince Sharma (22), had received bullet injuries when two terrorists entered his house and opened fire on his family. Prince’s elder brother Deepak Kumar had also died in the attack.

The body was cremated in Dhangri village in the afternoon. Villagers had earlier refused to perform the last rites of the deceased until their demands, including handing over of the case to the NIA, were met. Local residents accused the administration of delaying referring Prince to Jammu from Rajouri.

Village sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma said Prince was referred to Jammu on Wednesday. “The government did not act against the police officials responsible for sanitising the area after the January 1 attack that led to an IED blast at the same spot on January 2, killing two minors. Later, the administration failed to send the injured to Jammu on time. Three lives were lost due to the negligence,” he alleged.

#jammu #Rajouri