Dialogue with Pakistan only way to end terrorism, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 12

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will not end unless talks are held with Pakistan, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Wednesday.

Abdullah’s remarks came after three terrorist attacks took place in Jammu in as many days. On Sunday, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge in Reasi, killing nine and injuring 41. Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in Doda, injuring six security personnel. In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.

The NC president told reporters here on Wednesday, “I have always said that terrorism is not going to end unless there is an understanding between the two nations (India and Pakistan). Terrorism will continue and we will have to face it. The tragedy is that innocent people are getting killed... and that is unfortunate.”

More innocent people would lose their lives unless “we wake up and find a solution to this”, he said.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that India will focus on resolving issues along its borders, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said “dialogue” is the only way forward.

Shortly after taking charge of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the second term, Jaishankar on Tuesday said efforts will be made to address cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan as it cannot be the “policy of a good neighbour”.

Jaishankar also said India will focus on resolving the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“The foreign minister himself said yesterday that with China, we have to have a dialogue and for the first time, he mentioned Pakistan also. I hope they continue and find a solution to it,” Abdullah said.

J&K BJP slams NC leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for advocating dialogue with Pakistan and asked “what type of talks will be held with an enemy nation which has destroyed Jammu and Kashmir through its sponsored terrorism”.

He said the BJP would respond to Pakistan only in the same language which it understands.

