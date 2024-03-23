‘Dictatorial’: Congress attacks BJP over freezing of bank accounts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government, the J&K chief of Congress, Vikar Rasool Wani, said the saffron party was acting like a dictator against the Opposition parties.

In a press conference held at Jammu, he said the way in which the BJP-led government was “crushing” democracy “had never been seen since Independence”.

Talking about the freezing of 11 bank accounts of the Congress by Income Tax Department, Wani said there was no money with party leaders to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“A total of 11 bank accounts of Congress have been frozen just ahead of Parliamentary elections on the pretext that we delayed to submit the details of these accounts by one month,” Wani said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu