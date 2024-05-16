DIG reviews traffic situation in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic, Jammu Zone, Haseeb Mughal visited mountainous Doda district today to oversee road safety measures. He chaired a joint meeting of senior government functionaries, and civil society members, including representatives of traders associations, autorickshaw owners and lorry associations, and other road user groups.

An official informed that the purpose of the meeting was to engage with the community and understand their perspectives on traffic and road safety issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, SSP Javid Iqbal among other officials from police and Transport department. Discussions primarily focused on collaborative efforts to address traffic management challenges and enhance road safety measures in the region.

The DIG stressed on the importance of collective action with all stakeholders to ensure smooth traffic flow and create a safer environment for road users. He appreciated the active participation and valuable inputs provided by the civil society groups present.

He urged shopkeepers to keep their goods inside their shops to avoid traffic disruptions. He further cautioned transport operators and car and bike owners against driving offenses and emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes and using seat belts. He also cautioned passenger vehicle owners against installing extra seats.

