Digital innovations to be discussed at e-governance meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The government on Monday said Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh would inaugurate a two-day national e-governance conference in Katra on November 26.

In an official statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) said the conference would be a platform for discussion on some of the digital innovations and technologies that would play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The theme of this conference is “Bringing citizens, industry and government closer”. November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day.