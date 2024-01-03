Digital training programme for teachers begins in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

A training programme on digital literacy organised by the School Leadership Academy at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Leh, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) began on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to equip head teachers of middle schools in Leh district with essential digital skills to enhance the quality of education. The training, scheduled to run from January 2 to February 20 will be conducted in batches.

In the first batch, 39 head teachers from middle schools in Leh and Khaltse zones participated in the sessions.

NIELIT Director Phunstog Toldan highlighted the crucial role of digital literacy in the present era. Toldan emphasised the need for educators to adapt to technological advancements and encouraged the head teachers to implement the acquired knowledge in their respective schools.

Earlier, DIET principal Chetan Dorjey extended a warm welcome to the NIELIT Director, program officer Heena, and the resource person.

