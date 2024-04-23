Direct fight between NDA, regional parties, says Azad

PTI

Anantnag, April 22

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday said the results of the Parliament elections can be strange as there is a direct fight between the NDA and the regional parties in most states of the country.

The former Congress leader said since the Congress government is in just two-three states, in other states, there are different regional parties. So, the contest is with them, he said.

“So, the results can be strange,” he said, adding that he neither favours the NDA nor the INDIA bloc.

Azad was talking to reporters in Anantnag district during a roadshow to canvas for party candidate Mohammad Saleem Parray.

“The contest is not the same everywhere. It is different in every state. At most places, it is a direct fight between the NDA and the regional parties. Where there is a Congress government, the fight is between the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

“I know which region or state supports which party. But I do not want to favour any party nor do I want to say anything against any other. Our duty is to be neutral,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DPAP has announced to field its district president for Srinagar, Amir Bhatt, from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhatt’s candidature was announced after a meeting which was chaired by Azad.

