Directors of top varsities to take part in five-day workshop at IIT-Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, is all set to organise a five-day workshop for the leaders of all Centrally funded higher education institutes for capacity building in academic leadership.

The programme is in line with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, that aims to build institutional leadership excelling in education administration and development. “The first cohort of this initiative is being held at IIT-Jammu from March 15 to 19. As many as 22 Directors of NITs, IIITs, IISERs, SPAs, NITTRs and Vice-Chancellors of Central universities are expected to arrive and participate in the workshop,” an official said.

