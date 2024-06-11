Disaster management measures discussed

Jammu, June 10
Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, Tufail Iqbal conducted a meeting regarding disaster management and mitigation preparedness in Nubra on Monday.
Tufail Iqbal talked about the primary objective during a disaster scenario, which would be establishing road connectivity and the second objective would be to establish communication through cellular network or wireless.
Additionally, he also talked about the different teams that would be dispatched during a disaster case. It would include team of fire brigade if it is a fire incident, ambulance from BMO office, a police team and a veterinary team in case of damage to the livestock.
Executive Engineer, PWD, Nubra; Tehsildar, Sumoor; SHO, Diskit; BMO, Diskit; Naib Tehsildar, Khalsar; LDO, Nubra; AEE, PHC; NEE, PDD and all panchayat secretaries of Nubra sub division along with volunteers of all villages participated in the training.
