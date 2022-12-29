Dismantle ecosystem that abets terror campaigns: Amit Shah to officials

New Delhi, December 28
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting to discuss security and development challenges in Jammu and Kashmir with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Union Territory administration.
Reach out to people
Strive to achieve 100 per cent coverage of beneficiaries under several schemes and ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister
Govt’s failure
The government claims it has uprooted militancy from J&K. But today, there is militancy even in Jammu which is its biggest failure. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief
Officials in the MHA said the Home Minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in J&K and steps taken to deal with Pakistan-backed terrorists and maintain peace in the UT. The development initiatives undertaken in the UT also figured during the discussions, they added. Shah, while stressing the need to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, asked officials to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem, comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man.
According to the officials, the Home Minister also reviewed several development works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on the timely completion of projects. Shah directed the officials “to strive their best to achieve 100 per cent coverage of beneficiaries under several schemes and ensure that the benefits of development reaches every section of society”.
The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Director, RAW chief and other senior officials of the central government and the UT administration.
There have been sporadic incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months, including attacks on civilians and security personnel, and infiltration bids from across the border, the officials added.
Protest held in Jammu
Jammu: Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists on Wednesday set Pakistani flag on fire here to protest the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. They also praised the role of the police and security forces in eliminating four armed terrorists. PTI
