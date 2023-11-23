Dismissed teacher got salary while he was in jail: Officials

PTI

Jammu, November 22

The charge sheet against Farooq Ahmed Mir, who is among the four government employees dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday, shows that he was appointed despite being a terrorist of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and paid a salary while he was in jail, officials said.

Mir, who has been sacked under the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution, is a resident of Kupwara in north Kashmir and had exfiltrated in 1990 and received arms training at ISI-operated camps before infiltrating back after a year.

He was a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit before being arrested in 1991, the officials said.

He was arrested by security forces and remained under detention for two years to be subsequently released in 1993, they said, adding immediately after his release, Mir made good use of his affiliation and influence within the secessionist-terrorist ecosystem to get himself appointed as a Class-IV employee in the Education Department.

