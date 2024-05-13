DM issues notices to PSA absconders

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued public notice regarding the initiation of proceedings under Section 82 of theCrPC as specified in Section 12 of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The SSP informed that Gulzar Ahmad alias Lahu, against whom a detention order has been issued under the PSA is currently evading arrest. It has been established that Gulzar Ahmad is absconding to avoid execution of the said detention order.

“Gulzar Ahmad has been directed to present himself before the office of the District Magistrate within 30 days. Failure to comply with this directive will result in appropriate action, which may include imprisonment for a term extending to one year, a fine, or both” the notice read.

Similarly, proceedings under the same sections have been initiated against Mukesh Kumar alias Gesha, who is also evading arrest following the issuance of a detention order under the PSA. “Non-compliance will invoke the prescribed penalties under Section 12(b) of the PSA,” the notice reads.

