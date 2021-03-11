Do not back Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, India tells OIC-IPHRC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on Friday criticising India for the judgment in the case of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

“Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

A special NIA court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a 2017 terror-funding case.