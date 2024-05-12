Doda DC flags off 45 Haj pilgrims

ANI

Doda, May 11

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh flagged off a batch of 45 Haj pilgrims of Doda district to Srinagar. Doda SSP Javaid Iqbal and ACR Sunil Butyal were also present at the event. The event marked the beginning of their journey to undertake the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

The group of pilgrims included 23 pilgrims from Doda, 4 from Bhaderwah, 7 from Thathri, and 11 from Gandoh. The list includes 31 males and 14 females.

The district administration ensured all necessary arrangements and facilities for the pilgrims to travel safely and comfortably to the Srinagar Haj House and will take an international flight to Saudi Arabia from the International Airport Srinagar.

“The first batch of 45 pilgrims from Doda left for Srinagar today. Another batch of 18 pilgrims will go via Delhi. Their health checkups and mandatory vaccinations have been done,” DC Singh said.

Nasir Qayoom Zargar, a Haj pilgrim from Doda, said, “We wait with patience to complete the Haj. We will pray for peace and security”.

Interacting with the pilgrims, the DC congratulated them for getting the opportunity to perform Haj. He also wished them a safe and secure pilgrimage and appealed to them to pray for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and the district as well. He emphasised the significance of the Haj pilgrimage and the importance of upholding the values of peace unity and brotherhood.

The event was attended by the district administration and police representatives from the religious community and well-wishers who came together to bid farewell to the pilgrims and pray for their well-being during their sacred journey.

