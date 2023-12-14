Doda DC inspects tourist sites as footfall increases in Bhaderwah

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Wednesday inspected the maintenance and safety protocols at different sites in Bhaderwah as tourists are flocking the scenic area which received snowfall recently.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the Bhaderwah Development Authority’s (BDA) Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) located in Sarna, TRC at Dandi and Bhaderwah Fort. The visit aimed to ensure that the public spaces are well-maintained and secure to guarantee a positive experience for all those visiting frequently to the facilities.

“This scrutiny emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of safety and cleanliness in spaces frequented by the public, aligning with the broader goal of promoting tourism in the region,” an official spokesperson said.

During his visit, the Doda Deputy Commissioner discussed the preparations for the upcoming winter carnival. The inspection involved collaborative efforts with key officials, including the BDA CEO and the ADC, the tehsildar and the BDO of Bhaderwah.

Following these visits, detailed reports were compiled by officials. “These insights provided the Doda DC a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the inspected locations, enabling informed decision-making for the continued development and preservation of public spaces in the Doda region” said the spokesperson.

