Doda DC takes stock of exam arrangements

Jammu, December 5

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh held a meeting to evaluate the preparations for the upcoming OMR-based written examination for the recruitment of panchayat secretaries, to be organised by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

The meeting, attended by SSP Abdul Qayoom, ADC Ravi Kumar Bharti and others discussed deployment of magistrates, supervisory staff, examination observers and videography.

