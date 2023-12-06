Doda DC takes stock of exam arrangements

Jammu, December 5
Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh held a meeting to evaluate the preparations for the upcoming OMR-based written examination for the recruitment of panchayat secretaries, to be organised by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).
The meeting, attended by SSP Abdul Qayoom, ADC Ravi Kumar Bharti and others discussed deployment of magistrates, supervisory staff, examination observers and videography.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...