Doda encounter: Those who helped ultras will not be spared: ADGP Jain

Jammu, June 27
A day after the encounter in Doda district, where three ultras were killed, the Jammu and Kashmir police today started the investigation to ascertain the number of persons involved in providing food and logistics to the terrorists hiding in a mud house.
The encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday morning in Bajaad village of Gandoh in the district. Three terrorists were killed while one policeman was injured during the gun battle. Senior police and Army officials visited the area today to review the situation and find any surviving ultra, who might be taking cover of the forest area.
Jammu ADGP Anand Jain said the police had started an investigation to identify the terror associates who had provided food and logistics to these terrorists. “We are investigating to know who helped these terrorists. Action will be taken against those who provided logistics to them,” said the ADGP. He said the security forces had been searching the area since June 12, when the terrorists injured one policeman in Kota Top in Gandoh. “When we received information that terrorists are hiding in the area, a search operation was launched,” he said. — OC
