Doda police arrest Rajasthan man for cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

Doda police have arrested an online fraudster from Ajmer in Rajasthan who was wanted in a case of online cheating of Rs 11.67 lakh from government teacher.

On October 29, Showket Ali, a government teacher and resident of Bibrota in Kastigarh lodged a written complaint at Doda police station mentioning that he came in contact with one Shahrukh Noor Mohd, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, through Facebook who cheated the complainant and swindled an amount Rs 11,67,220 from him. An FIR under relevant sections was registered by the police after which investigation started.

“During the course of investigation, police activated the sources to apprehend the online fraudster and on the basis of human and technical lead, a police party led by Sub Inspector Mohammad Shafi under the supervision of DSP Jaswant Singh, was deputed to Ajmer and the accused arrested from Ajmer,” said a police official. Further investigation of the case is going on.

The official informed that Doda police has been organising number of programmes to aware the general public about online cheating, so they do not fall prey to fraudsters.

#cyber crime #Doda #Jammu #Rajasthan