Dog shelter to curb menace of strays preying on livestock

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 1

With the issue of feral dogs in Ladkah taking a scary turn as many of them prey on livestock of local farmers, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has constructed a dog shelter in Thiksay, which is one of the majorly affected areas.

Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councillor, LAHDC, said the dog shelter will soon be inaugurated.

“In a major step towards advancing animal welfare, a newly-constructed dog shelter in Thiksey is set to be inaugurated soon. The shelter home will be opened by July 7. This facility aims to offer a secure refuge for stray and abandoned dogs, providing food, shelter and essential medical care,” he said.

The issue of stray dogs is not likely to be resolved with only one shelter home as the population of feral dogs in the UT has grown to over 25,000. The issue has become so prominent that it has been discussed by senior officials with Lt Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) many times and he has issued orders for proper remedial measures.

A study on stray dogs in Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, published in Zoological Society of London, stated that a major part of the stray dogs diet in the region constituted of livestock (74.29%) and wild species (13.06%). “Among wild prey species, birds (4.49%), lagomorphs (3.67%), rodents (2.45%) and Tibetan wild ass (1.63%) had high occurrence in dog diet. The local people admitted that dogs pose a threat to livestock and wildlife,” the study document reads.

The administration is taking steps to decrease the menace and had started coloured-coded-collars for the neutered and vaccinated dogs for animal welfare and population control. The initiative is part of the Mission Mode Animal Birth Control Programme and aims to tackle the issue of stray dog population.

“The introduction of reflective collars not only serves to identify neutered and vaccinated dogs but also enhances their visibility during the night, thereby reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring dogs’ protection round the clock” an official said.

Stray dogs attack at least 500-600 cattle in different parts of the UT in a year.

