Domestic help confesses to murdering DGP Lohia

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 5

The police on Wednesday said the domestic help, Yasir Ahmed, accused of murdering DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, has confessed his crime. The body of the 1992-batch IPS officer, who was murdered at his friend’s house on the outskirts of Jammu late on Monday night, was cremated with full state honours. Lohia was killed after he was stabbed multiple times and his throat slit with a broken glass bottle by Yasir who was arrested by the police from Kanachak on Tuesday morning.

During interrogation, Yasir accepted that he killed Lohia inside a room of the house of Rajiv Khajuria, a family friend of the officer where he stayed as his home was under renovation. A resident of Ramban district, Yasir was a domestic help of Khajuria. He was hired six months ago.

The police have also ruled out the terror angle. ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “No terror angle has emerged during the investigation. The interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation.”

The police are focusing on the motive as there seems to be no sudden trigger. Documents, including Yasir’s diary, suggest he was depressed, police officials informed.

While most of the diary entries, purportedly written by him, make no mention of date, police sources said that some of those entries might have been written a few months ago after he started working at Khajuria’s house.

“The police are also trying to know the reason behind Yasir’s unstable state of mind to understand what triggered him to attack the senior police officer as it could be the key,” said sources.

Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the district police lines in Jammu to pay homage to Lohia.