Don't entertain self-styled spokesmen: J&K Congress

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 17

The J&K Congress has warned the “self styled” spokespersons of stern action and advised media not to entertain such persons. In a statement issued to media today, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “A few self-styled spokespersons, who are creations of a section of media, are creating indiscipline and harming the interests of the party by issuing unauthorised statements to media, especially over sensitive issues and party matters.”

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) warned such spokespersons of action.

“No statement made by any such unauthorised person shall be owned by or attributed to the party,” he said, advising the media not to entertain any such person on behalf of the party.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of having failed to take any major initiative for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits despite being in power for over seven years. He was referring to the controversy over the recently released film, The Kashmir Files.