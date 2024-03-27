Don’t seek votes on basis of religion, Azad tells workers

PTI

Jammu, March 26

Asserting that religion has no role in politics, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asked his party colleagues to abstain from seeking votes on the basis of religion. He also asked them not to use abusive words against rival candidates while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Azad was speaking at a meeting of party workers in Kathua district after party colleague and former minister GM Saroori filed his nomination papers from Udhampur constituency.

Saroori (69) filed his papers before the returning officer in Kathua, taking the total number of candidates who have submitted their nominations from Udhampur seat to six.

Five candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh have filed their nominations from the segment, which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The last date for filing nomination is March 27. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28 and names can be withdrawn by March 30.

“My 45 years’ record (in politics) is before everyone and I have never spoke against rival candidates during electioneering across the country. Religion has no role in politics and once the elections are over, the successful candidates should keep the doors of their houses and offices open for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, caste or creed,”Azad stated.

“You can speak positively or negatively on the policies of a party or a government, but don't indulge in abuse of rival candidates. Let the people decide their vote on the basis of the performance of the candidates and their parties,”Azad said, urging voters to support development and progress. He also requested mediapersons to stop provoking rival candidates against each other.

