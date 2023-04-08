Don’t specify shops for purchase of books, schools told

Jammu, April 7
The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has directed the private schools in the region not to force parents to buy notebooks and uniforms from specified shops as the practice is “unethical”.
Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director, School Education Jammu, has issued a circular, stating that such practices were against the ethical guidelines issued by the government and that private schools must notify through their websites the list of subjects and books prescribed by the affiliated board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...