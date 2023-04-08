Don’t specify shops for purchase of books, schools told

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has directed the private schools in the region not to force parents to buy notebooks and uniforms from specified shops as the practice is “unethical”.

Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director, School Education Jammu, has issued a circular, stating that such practices were against the ethical guidelines issued by the government and that private schools must notify through their websites the list of subjects and books prescribed by the affiliated board.