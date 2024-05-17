DPAP announces support for Engineer Rashid in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 16

In a major political twist, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Thursday announced its support for Engineer Rashid from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, stating Rashid is innocent and should be out of jail.

Addressing the media, DPAP senior leader Taj Mohiduddin said, “Engineer Rashid is innocent and people want him out of jail. He has always fought for the people’s cause, so this is injustice.”

He said after Engineer Rashid’s son, Abrar Rashid, appealed to DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, they decided to extend their support to Rashid and asked voters to ensure his victory.

DPAP spokesperson Salman Nizami said: “Rashid has consistently fought for the people. Therefore, we feel it’s important to stand by someone who has made sacrifices.”

