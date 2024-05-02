Dr Rukhsana Jabeen is Principal, GMC, Anantnag

Srinagar, May 1
Professor Dr Rukhsana Jabeen on Wednesday assumed the charge of Principal, GMC Anantnag. She took over from Dr Anjum Farhana, who retired on April 30. Dr Rukhsana, like her predecessors, has been designated as in-charge principal. The post has not been filled on a full term basis after Dr Showkat Jeelani was transferred in 2021.
Dr Rukhsana was accorded a warm welcome by faculty members and other staff. “The entire GMC Anantnag community extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to Prof (Dr) Rukhsana,” an official statement added.
