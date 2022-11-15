Drass freezes at minus 15, night temperature drops further in J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar, November 15
Night temperatures dropped further across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Drass town froze at minus 15.
Rain and snow occurred in the two UTs during the last 24 hours as the MeT office forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.
"Weather is expected to remain dry in J-K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4.6 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.
While Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 15 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and Leh minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, Jammu clocked 12.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.3 degrees Celsius, Banihal 2.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 1 degree Celsius. IANS
