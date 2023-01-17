Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, January 17

Drass town in Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office.

Water taps were frozen in Srinagar city in the morning as the MeT office forecast generally clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy in the Valley is expected during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 2.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 29 degrees, Kargil minus 20.9 and Leh minus 15.6.

Jammu recorded 3.1 degrees, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 degrees as the minimum temperature. IANS

#kashmir #ladakh #Srinagar