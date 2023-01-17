Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, January 17
Drass town in Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office.
Water taps were frozen in Srinagar city in the morning as the MeT office forecast generally clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy in the Valley is expected during the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 2.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.
Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 29 degrees, Kargil minus 20.9 and Leh minus 15.6.
Jammu recorded 3.1 degrees, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 degrees as the minimum temperature. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him
AICC general security KC Venugopal had flagged off security ...
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam
J&K Police and Army cordon off the area after gunshots are h...
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Punjab govt launches mobile app for farmers to know veracity of seeds
The app was launched by Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh D...