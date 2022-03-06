Drone from Pakistan spotted in Arnia, BSF men open fire

No arms or drug found during massive three-hour search operation

Drone from Pakistan spotted in Arnia, BSF men open fire

A Pakistani drone was detected flying inside the Indian territory in Kathar village, Arnia sector, Jammu, prompting Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the 98 Battalion to open fire here today. The jawans fired nearly 30 rounds at the drone.

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 5

A Pakistani drone was detected flying inside the Indian territory in Kathar village, Arnia sector, Jammu, prompting Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the 98 Battalion to open fire here today. The jawans fired nearly 30 rounds at the drone.

This is the second incident after the one on February 24 when a drone dropped a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in the same area.

Surveillance

The drone, which entered Arnia and went back after some time, may have come for surveillance purpose. Tilak Raj Sharma, Arnia SHO

A spokesperson said, “A humming sound of a suspected drone was heard at about 4.10 am by alert BSF troops in Arnia. They fired towards that direction. The area was cordoned and a search drive was conducted.”

Tilak Raj Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Arnia, who also reached the spot, said a search operation had been launched by the police, the BSF and the Army to ascertain if the drone had dropped weapons or narcotics. “After a search of nearly three hours, nothing was found in the area. The drone had entered the territory but went back after some time. It may have come for surveillance purpose,” he said.

Arnia has seen drone intrusions recently. Sources in the intelligence informed that Shaheen post in Pakistan close to Arnia had become a launching pad for quadcopter drones that can carry heavy load within a range of 1,500 metres.

In the past, several such incidents have been reported. In January 2021, arms were dropped by drones in Samba that were later lifted by two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who were arrested on the highway in Ramban.

On June 27 last year, two IEDs were dropped at the Air Force station in Jammu, a first-of-its-kind attack. Sources in the military intelligence believe that as the vigil on the LoC and the International Border in J&K has been strengthened with deployment modern sensors, Pakistan is now using drones to drop arms and ammunition on the Indian side.

“As many terrorists have been killed during infiltration bids, Pakistan is now using drones for the surviving ultras in the Valley,” add sources.

Two incidents of dropping arms

  • In January 2021, arms were dropped by drones in Samba and lifted by Jaish terrorists, who were arrested in Ramban.
  • On June 27 last year, two explosive devices were dropped at the Air Force station in Jammu, a first-of-its-kind attack.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala