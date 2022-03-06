Drone from Pakistan spotted in Arnia, BSF men open fire

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 5

A Pakistani drone was detected flying inside the Indian territory in Kathar village, Arnia sector, Jammu, prompting Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the 98 Battalion to open fire here today. The jawans fired nearly 30 rounds at the drone.

This is the second incident after the one on February 24 when a drone dropped a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in the same area.

Surveillance The drone, which entered Arnia and went back after some time, may have come for surveillance purpose. Tilak Raj Sharma, Arnia SHO

A spokesperson said, “A humming sound of a suspected drone was heard at about 4.10 am by alert BSF troops in Arnia. They fired towards that direction. The area was cordoned and a search drive was conducted.”

Tilak Raj Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Arnia, who also reached the spot, said a search operation had been launched by the police, the BSF and the Army to ascertain if the drone had dropped weapons or narcotics. “After a search of nearly three hours, nothing was found in the area. The drone had entered the territory but went back after some time. It may have come for surveillance purpose,” he said.

Arnia has seen drone intrusions recently. Sources in the intelligence informed that Shaheen post in Pakistan close to Arnia had become a launching pad for quadcopter drones that can carry heavy load within a range of 1,500 metres.

In the past, several such incidents have been reported. In January 2021, arms were dropped by drones in Samba that were later lifted by two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who were arrested on the highway in Ramban.

On June 27 last year, two IEDs were dropped at the Air Force station in Jammu, a first-of-its-kind attack. Sources in the military intelligence believe that as the vigil on the LoC and the International Border in J&K has been strengthened with deployment modern sensors, Pakistan is now using drones to drop arms and ammunition on the Indian side.

“As many terrorists have been killed during infiltration bids, Pakistan is now using drones for the surviving ultras in the Valley,” add sources.

