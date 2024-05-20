Drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 19

Kishtwar police on Sunday booked and detained two drug peddlers under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Divulging the details, Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said police booked two most wanted notorious drug peddlers from Kishtwar Town under PSA (PIT NDPS) and lodged them in Kishtwar district jail.

The individuals, Moomin Kamal, a resident of Kamal Mohalla, and Ajaz Ahmed, a resident of Sirgwari Thakrie, were identified as the kingpins of supplying drugs to the youth in Kishtwar town. “Their involvement in numerous drug peddling cases was uncovered during investigations, necessitating their detention under PSA (PITNDPS) to curb their activities and protect the youth of Kishtwar from drug addiction,” the SSP said.

After obtaining the PSA orders, the SSP constituted two special teams under the supervision of DSP headquarters Ishan Gupta to arrest these drugs peddlers from different locations in Kishtwar, who were subsequently lodged in district jail.

SSP Abdul Qayoom highlighted that Kishtwar police is working on a comprehensive strategy to tackle drug abuse, including organizing awareness programs across the district and taking strict legal action against drug peddlers.

