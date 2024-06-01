Drug smuggler detained in Baramulla

IANS

Srinagar, May 31

A notorious woman drug smuggler in Baramulla district has been booked under the Prevention of Illegal Trade in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and sent to jail, the police said on Friday.

The drug smuggler was identified as Farhat Begum aka Fancy, wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan and a resident of Trikanjan Boniyar. She has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar