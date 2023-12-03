Drug smuggler's wife arrested for assaulting cops

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 2

The Samba police have apprehended the wife of a hardcore heroin smuggler known as “Kala” of Rakh Barotian Vijaypur for her involvement in the attack on the police near the infamous Chitta hotspot of Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur in April.

On April 6, 2023, a police party from the Vijaypur police station was attacked by a group of heroin smugglers and suppliers, including the wife of one of the most wanted heroin smugglers, Massom Ali, alias Kala, near Rakh Barotian. The assailants caused severe head and bodily injuries to some police personnel. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Vijaypur police station. An investigation was initiated.

This marks the ninth arrest made by the Samba police in connection with the attack. Earlier, eight accused were arrested, and their custodial interrogations were conducted. The arrest was carried out by a police team led by Vijaypur SHO Sandeep Charak, under the supervision of SDPO Rohit Kumar and Samba ASP Surinder Choudhary.

