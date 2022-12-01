Drug smuggling, tunnels in border areas major challenges, says BSF

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

DK Boora, BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, on Wednesday said drone activity, tunneling and drug smuggling remained a major challenge for the force this year. Addressing a press conference in Jammu on the eve of the 58th Raising Day of the force, he said the BSF had foiled all infiltration attempts this year and the international border in Jammu had been incident-free and safe. The BSF has been manning about 192 km of international border with Pakistan in Jammu besides being deployed on the Line of Control along with Army men.

This year witnessed manifold challenges from across the border, like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts, but the Jammu BSF, true to its tradition, thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs, he said.

“For the entire year, the border was kept incident-free despite pressure and attempts from across the border. The BSF personnel have been able to keep the borders safe. Seven infiltration attempts that were made during the year were foiled and all of them were thwarted by elimination of the intruders,” said Boora.

The BSF recovered four AK-47 rifles, seven AK magazines, 20 AK rounds, seven pistols, 12 magazines and 30 pistol rounds. Around 50-kg narcotics was also seized from the border that was being pushed by Pakistan into India, he added.

“Our motto is zero infiltration. Whether it is winter, summer, fog or rain, our focus is not to allow anyone to cross the border,” he said. Admitting that drone activity was a problem, Boora said, “The deployment of the new measures and equipment had largely decreased drone activity in Jammu.”

He said security forces had recovered most of the weapons and explosives dropped from drones in various places of the Jammu region and the Valley.