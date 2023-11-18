Dry conditions with occasional cloud cover likely till Nov 26

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 17

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by shallow fog and mist at most places until November 26. The forecast indicates dry conditions with occasional cloudiness, and the Meteorological Office assures that there is no significant weather activity expected during this period.

According to the MeT office, the minimum temperatures recorded across various stations in the Kashmir division are as follows: Konibal (-3.5°C), Pahalgam (-3°C), Gulmarg (-1.5°C), Kupwara (-0.2°C), Qazigund (-0.1°C), Banihal (2.2°C), and Srinagar (0.6°C) on Friday.

Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster, notes that a weak Western Disturbance is anticipated to impact Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday. However, the impact is likely to result in nothing more than cloudy weather conditions.

Arif further mentions that on November 18, the weather is expected to be hazy with sunshine or cloudy, with the possibility of light rain or snow at some places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. On November 19, similar conditions are anticipated, with hazy sunshine or cloudy weather at most places and the chance of light rain or snow in higher reaches.

From November 20 to 24, the weather is forecasted to be mostly sunny and dry. Arif adds that there is an indication of a weak Western Disturbance towards the end of November, with a 45 percent probability of a surge in weather activity during the final five days, and a 30 percent chance of an active disturbance.

