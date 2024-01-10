Dry spell, lack of snow hit skiing activity in Gulmarg

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 9

Gulmarg, a premier ski resort, is facing a challenging start to its 2024 winter season. Since December, the absence of snowfall and ongoing dry conditions in the Valley have cast uncertainty over the prospects for skiers here.

For the first time, a wildfire swept across Gulmarg. Snowboarding instructor and coach, Farhat Naik, says this wildfire is unprecedented in Gulmarg during the winter season. “I have never witnessed such a thing here,” Naik says.

He says that the ski season for December and January has suffered due to the lack of snowfall. Snowfall after Chilla Kalan, 40 days of harsh winter in Kashmir starting on December 21 and ending on January 31, is considered unsuitable for skiing. Due to this prolonged dry spell, Naik says, skiing is not even happening at Sunshine Peak at 13,999 ft, otherwise known for ski activities.

“I find it hard to explain this pain. It’s like a farmer toiling hard for an entire year, growing a crop on his land and when it was time to reap the harvest, a tempest hits,” says Irfan ul Rahim, an adventure operator at Gulmarg. He is hoping for snowfall as it is crucial for his foreign ski tourists’ bookings.

Day temperature 5°C above normal Despite overnight temperatures plummeting to minus 4 degrees Celsius, the daytime temperature is hovering around 6 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5°C above normal

Foreign skiers rely on the Gulmarg Snow Forecast, a Swiss website providing continuous updates on snow conditions. “Once a heavy snow forecast arrives, they will start coming,” says Irfan.

The dry spell and freezing temperatures have also curtailed the duration of the winter ski season, a concerning trend for those whose livelihoods depend on winter sports. “The ski season in Gulmarg starts from December 15. The current dry spell has already wasted one month,” says Irfan.

Despite overnight temperatures plummeting to minus 4°C, the daytime temperature is hovering around 6°C, which is nearly 5°C above normal.

“If this dry spell persists, skiers might be compelled to explore unconventional options like skiing on the ice. Some tourists are already doing it these days for fun. But it is dangerous,” says a skier.

According to data, Gulmarg has experienced its lowest rainfall this season since 2019. The lowest recorded in the last decade was 1.6 mm in 2014, followed by 7.4 mm in 2016, 24.8 mm in 2018 and 26 mm in 2023.

The lack of snowfall so far has not impacted tourist footfall. Bookings remain unaffected except for foreign ski tourists. Last year, 17 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg and 15 lakh visited the tourist destination in 2022.

“Gulmarg is a perfect tourist destination, be it in winter or summer, even without the snow,” says a senior official of the Tourism Department. He says any tourist, who visits Kashmir, comes to Gulmarg. Domestic tourists visit the place to enjoy the winter. “So we are not going to see any decline in tourist footfall in Gulmarg,” he claimed.

