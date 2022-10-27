Dry weather, hazy morning expected in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: The weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Wednesday that dry weather with hazy morning was likely during the next 24 hours. Srinagar had 4.7° Celsius, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg 1.5° Celsius as the minimum temperatures. Drass in Ladakh region had -4.2° Celsius, Kargil -0.3° and Leh -3° Celsius as the minimum temperatures. IANS
On martyrdom day, Army pays tribute to Brig Rajinder Singh
Jammu: The Army as well as the J&K government paid tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, also known as the Saviour of Kashmir, on his 75th martyrdom day on Wednesday. Army veterans, senior government functionaries, civil society members and leaders laid wreaths at the statue of the legendary soldier at the Brig Rajinder Singh Chowk. They recalled his valour while protecting the state from the enemies’ invasion in 1947. PTI
Tricolour in UT areas occupied by Pak, China soon: BJP leader
Jammu: The BJP on Wednesday celebrated the Accession Day across J&K, with its J&K chief Ravinder Raina saying the day is not far when the Tricolour will be hoisted in parts of the UT occupied by Pakistan and China. On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh had signed the instrument of accession. The BJP had decided to celebrate the day as ‘vilay diwas’. In Jammu, BJP leaders celebrated the day at the Maharaja Hari Singh park.
Top News
