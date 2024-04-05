Dulloo reviews performance of cooperatives

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed the performance of several cooperatives including banks, societies, super bazars and other institutions operating under the UT administration.

Secretary Cooperatives, Registrar Cooperatives, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives Kashmir/Jammu, Deputy Registrars and other officers of the department participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary enquired about the performance of cooperative banks, cooperative super bazars, agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and other educational and training institutions working under the department. He asked about the improvement made in the working of the banks after previous capital infusion. He called for having a detailed examination of the exercise and coming up with concrete measures as envisaged under the plan.

Regarding working of the PACS, Dulloo suggested to explore the possibility of securing credit under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) of the Agriculture Production Department for long term sustainability of these societies. He called for carrying out a study to make these societies sustainable in long run as the PACS are the real strength of the cooperative movement.

Dulloo also asked for running business of the super bazars on modern lines as there is high potential of making them profitable assets. He said that in association with SHGs of JKRLM the diversity of products and GI tagged items can increase the sales of such bazars.

He assessed initiatives like decentralised grain storage project, cooperative education and training institutions. He called for diversifying the courses and bringing them at par with market-oriented ones, which are in demand by public.

In her presentation, Secretary Cooperatives, Babila Rakwal, threw light on different activities and achievements made by the department during previous financial year.

It was also informed that the department is in the process of computerisation of PACS and diversifying their roles to involve them in running Jan Aushadi Kendras, CSCs, FPOs and several other initiatives.

