Dulloo reviews schemes for agri sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 7

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday had a detailed review of the schemes under implementation here to revamp all the sectors of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries in the UT.

The Chief Secretary observed that the agriculture sector played a pivotal role in changing our economy for better as it had not yet been harnessed optimally as per our innate potential. He made out that there were number of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) currently under implementation in the UT that can be game changers in this direction, if implemented successfully here.

He maintained that the main focus areas for the agriculture department should be on provisioning of quality inputs like seeds, rootstock, fertilisers, equipments bolstered with agri extension for bringing substantial improvement in the productivity of our arable lands.

#Agriculture #Jammu