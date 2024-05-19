Dynastic rule has damaged people’s interests to the core: Apni Party chief

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18

Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said the two political families of J&K, the Abdullahs and Muftis, had done severe damage to the interests of the people over the years and decades. He added: “These families have subjected the people of J&K to prolonged miseries and indignity in pursuit of their political ambitions.”

He was addressing a rally at Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The event was part of the party’s ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha poll. The Apni Party chief urged people to vote for Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, the party’s candidate in the Rajouri-Anantnag constituency, which is scheduled to vote on May 25. Bukhari blamed the NC for harming the interests of the people over the years.

He said: “The conventional parties, especially the family-based ones, have been damaging the interests of J&K people for their own political gains. These parties have been misleading people through deceptive narratives, fake promises and emotional sloganeering solely to attain power for themselves.”

He added: “I supported the late founding leader of the PDP because he used to say that he hated dynastic rule and he claimed to be against the family rule of the Abdullahs. However, to our utter shock, we saw him handing over the party to his own daughter as he was passing away. He, too, ensured his family would rule here after his death. Now his daughter is preparing her own daughter to take over the legacy.”

Urging people to vote for Manhas, he said: “When the Apni Party is granted the mandate to serve, we will ensure that thousands of FIRs lodged against our youth are withdrawn.”

“We will also ensure that police verification reports, which are currently causing problems for job aspirants and passport seekers, are provided without any trouble. Furthermore, we will work to secure the release of our youth who are incarcerated,” the Apni Party chief said.

