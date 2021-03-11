Easy to carry, militants using pistols for killings, says Kashmir IGP

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 24

Easy to carry, pistols have become a weapon of choice among militants and their associates to keep the violence graph up in Kashmir. Militants have used pistols in most of the civilian killings since October when targeted attacks on minority community members and migrant labourers intensified in the Valley. Pistols are easy to carry and effective weapons in targeted killings which seems to be the priority of the militants, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

On May 12, two pistol-borne militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district. Bhat’s killing sparked protests by migrant Pandits.

As many as 130 pistols have been seized from militants and their associates this year so far, said the IGP. Among them, 35 were seized during gunfights and the remaining ones were recovered from overground workers (OGWs).

Security officials say overground workers had got nearly 1,500 pistols to attack soft targets, such as minority communities and migrant labourers.

On Monday, the J&K police seized 15 pistols after arresting two “hybrid militants” from Chanapora locality in Srinagar. These pistols were smuggled from Pakistan and brought to Srinagar through Jammu, officials said. Last year, security officials had seized 167 pistols in Kashmir.

The IGP termed the recovery of pistols in Srinagar a big success and said these were to be delivered to other militants to carry out target killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

The seizure of small arms indicates that militant handlers in Pakistan are focusing on increasing attacks on soft targets, like minorities, panchayat members or off-duty security men.

At least eight civilians have been killed and nearly a dozen non-local workers injured this year in targeted attacks by militants in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module in Pulwama, arresting eight militant associates. A police spokesman identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar (all residents of Wagad), Fayaz Ahmad Rather of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather of Pastuna, Mohammsd Latief Rather of Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Pastuna.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees' protest against the targeted killings, particularly the slaying of Rahul Bhat, in the Valley has entered 13th day. They didn't return to work despite Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s assurance for appropriate action.

Seizure of firearms

130 small firearms have been seized this year so far. The number last year was 167, say security men.

1,500 pistols are with overground workers to attack soft targets, say officials in security establishments.

Lashkar-e-Toiba ‘recruiter’ arrested

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a youth from Pune for “recruiting terrorists” for LeT from various states.

Junaid Mohammed is in ATS custody till June 3. Hailing from Vidarbha region, he was ‘in touch with Pak-based terrorists’. PTI

Employees’ stir over targeted killings enters 13th day