EC notice to Sheikh Abdul Rashid over disparity in election expenses

PTI

Srinagar, July 3

The EC has sent a notice to newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, who is in jail in a terror funding case, over a significant disparity in his poll expenditure report for the Baramulla LS seat.

The election authority has sought a response within two days. The notice, served by the Deputy District Election Officer in Baramulla on Tuesday, highlighted the expenditure register submitted by Rashid showed Rs 2.10 lakh as expenses, while the actual amount recorded in the shadow register maintained by observers amounted to Rs 13.78 lakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar